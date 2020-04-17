REVIEW: Pearl Jam, Gigaton

Throwing back to their roots, the once alt-kingpins cum arena rock gods bring it all back together in this first effort in seven years.

Pearl Jam, Gigaton (Republic)

“Every tomorrow is the same as before,” Eddie Vedder warbles on “Dance of the Clairvoyants.” And, yes, in the case of many a ’90s legacy act, that’s an often-sad truth. But as a big fan of the band in their heyday as recording artists, and who has barely paid attention to their studio output since Vitalogy, I gotta say I don’t think I missed much, and I’m glad I’m back for this one. Throwing back to their roots, the once alt-kingpins cum arena rock gods bring it all back together in this first effort in seven years, marrying what they’ve become to where they began in a fashion that invites listeners back without bashing us over the head with high-end concepts or drastic lane shifts. What could have easily veered into bloated posturing and dismissible FM radio fodder is instead a welcome return to form. While far from being vital or new, Pearl Jam offer intelligent, well-crafted rock music with a level of musicianship and songwriting as satisfying on record as it surely will be in concert. 7/10 Trial Track: “Who Ever Said”

“Who Ever Said” from Gigaton by Pearl Jam

