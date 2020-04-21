Review: Conway the Machine & the Alchemist, LULU

Drug dealing has never sounded so fun, with enough cocaine references to make Tony Montana blush.

Conway the Machine & the Alchemist, LULU (EMPIRE)

Despite over 20 years of experience under his belt, 2020 is shaping up to be a highlight year for the Alchemist. Fresh off the heels of production credits for Jay-Z, Jay Electronica and Eminem (for whom he serves as a tour DJ), the Beverly Hills- born beatmaker keeps the momentum going by teaming up with the irresistibly grimy Conway the Machine for a short but slithering collaborative EP. Drug dealing has never sounded so fun, with enough cocaine references to make Tony Montana blush. The rapper, who hails from the ever-gritty Buffalo, is a beautiful match for Alchemist’s boom-bap style. Next up: Conway plans to release his major label debut on Shady Records. 6.5/10 Trial Track: “Gold BBS’S”

“Gold BBS’S” from LULU by Conway the Machine & the Alchemist

