Antibalas, Fu Chronicles (Daptone)

You can gentrify Williamsburg, NY — Antibalas’s place of origin — but you can’t take the Afro out of the beat these players (now 20-plus years deep into their mission) put down. On a seventh studio voyage through African and Latin landscapes of funk, jazz and dance-oriented rhythm, the power still belongs to the people. Fans know what to expect, to be sure, but we find the band a little more focused here, and while their compositions always have and always will take time to breathe and stretch, it’s noteworthy that lead vocalist Duke Amayo spends a little less time getting warmed up from track to track, making for a more cohesive, harmonic blend of instrumentation and lyrics that lends structure to each song and thereby the album as a whole. While Antibalas has long since found its voice, Fu Chronicles gives it sharper impact. 8/10 Trial Track: “Lai Lai”

“Lai Lai” from Fu Chronicles by Antibalas

Antibalas website

