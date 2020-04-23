Montreal club Cabaret Berlin is streaming a post-punk party on Friday

Cabaret Berlin presents the lockdown edition of their Friday I’m in Love DJ night.

This weekend, the people behind Montreal nightclub Cabaret Berlin are streaming a lockdown edition of their post-punk DJ night Friday I’m in Love. The three-hour streaming party promises post-punk, alternative, new wave, dark wave and cold wave selections by DJ Davidé . Visuals will be provided by VJ Bunnyguts, and “virtual barman” Coffin Joe will be joining in from the “Zoom room.”

Coffin Joe (left) at Cabaret Berlin, hosting a post-punk streaming party this week

From the event page:

“Dress up, pour yourself a drink and dance with us!”

The venue has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the club and its staff. Like everyone in the nightlife scene, they’re struggling due to forced closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabaret Berlin streaming DJ night Friday I’m in Love is happening on Friday, April 23, 9 p.m. See more details and find the forthcoming streaming link here.

See Cabaret Berlin’s GoFundMe page here.

