A plane made an emergency landing in Quebec City

A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway near the Quebec City airport around 10 a.m. this morning. Luckily no one was hurt.

According to CBC/Radio-Canada, the pilot got the go-ahead for the landing from the Quebec City fire department. The aircraft, a Piper Cherokee, landed amid moving cars on Highway 40 a few kilometres south of Jean-Lesage International Airport.

Watch the plane’s emergency landing here:

🚨 Emergency landing of a small plane ✈ this morning around 10:00 AM, on "Highway 40" just outside of #Montreal, #Quebec, #Canada. pic.twitter.com/WCkk5L5aZ0 — Lauthfee Javier C. Alastair (@Lauthfee) April 16, 2020 Plane makes emergency landing in Quebec City

