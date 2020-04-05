PHOTOS: Montreal streets and sites during COVID-19

Cindy Lopez captured what some of the busiest areas of the city look like right now.

City officials have discouraged Montrealers from moving around the city unnecessarily due to the ongoing state of emergency. With most businesses closed, chances are you haven’t been downtown or in Old Montreal lately. If you were curious about what some of the busiest parts of Montreal look like in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, check out these photos by Cindy Lopez; she captured some familiar spots in the last week of March and first week of April:

Stay tuned for more Montreal COVID-19 photos by Cindy Lopez.

