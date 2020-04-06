In print

COVID-19 rainbow Montreal

M Telus (fka Metropolis). Photos by Cindy Lopez

City

PHOTOS: Rainbow signs of hope and resilience in Montreal

by CultMTL

Encouragement emanates in all the colours of the rainbow, all over town.

Montreal rainbow signs

It’s week four of a world-wide lockdown, of social distancing measures, of a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic. Leaders, public health officials and scientists across North America and beyond have told us to brace ourselves for a spike, even a peak in cases, and in deaths. Even the one socially and legally acceptable thing to do outside your house — going for a walk — is limited; the city is telling people to stay in their neighbourhoods, and not to gather in big parks (or anywhere, of course).

Last week, before the call to keep it local, Cult MTL photographer Cindy Lopez captured two distinct views of Montreal: deserted city streets and iconic sites (click here for those), and signs of hope — the rainbow drawings and coloured lights that have come to be an international symbol for fearless, upbeat thinking during this pandemic.

Le Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Hotel
Montreal rainbow signs
Le Crystal Hotel
Arts, crafts, self-portrait by Cindy Lopez
Montreal rainbow signs
Montreal rainbow signs
Montreal rainbow signs
Montreal rainbow signs
Montreal rainbow signs
Rainbow nation

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

