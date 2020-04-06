PHOTOS: Rainbow signs of hope and resilience in Montreal

Encouragement emanates in all the colours of the rainbow, all over town.

Montreal rainbow signs

It’s week four of a world-wide lockdown, of social distancing measures, of a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic. Leaders, public health officials and scientists across North America and beyond have told us to brace ourselves for a spike, even a peak in cases, and in deaths. Even the one socially and legally acceptable thing to do outside your house — going for a walk — is limited; the city is telling people to stay in their neighbourhoods, and not to gather in big parks (or anywhere, of course).

Last week, before the call to keep it local, Cult MTL photographer Cindy Lopez captured two distinct views of Montreal: deserted city streets and iconic sites (click here for those), and signs of hope — the rainbow drawings and coloured lights that have come to be an international symbol for fearless, upbeat thinking during this pandemic.

Le Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Hotel

Montreal rainbow signs

Le Crystal Hotel

Arts, crafts, self-portrait by Cindy Lopez

Montreal rainbow signs

Montreal rainbow signs

Rainbow nation

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.