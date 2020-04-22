Celebrate National Canadian Film Day with a screening and Q&A

Celebrate National Canadian Film Day with film editor Alex Rose and Cult MTL contributor Yannick Belzil (3 Bières) as they host a live Q&A session with the cast, director and producer behind the thriller The Decline this Wednesday, April 22, on Facebook. Watch the movie on Netflix at 7 p.m. and join the livestream at 8:30 pm on Québec Cinéma’s Facebook page for a spirited discussion with Patrice Laliberté, Guillaume Cyr, Julie Groleau, and more.
