Montreal elementary schools and daycares to reopen May 19

Social distancing measures and masks for staff will be mandatory.

UPDATED April 27, 1:11 p.m.: As La Presse reported this morning, Premier François Legault announced that Montreal elementary schools and daycares will be reopening on May 19, with a limit of 15 students per class. High schools in Montreal will remain closed until Sept. 1. Outside of Montreal, Quebec elementary schools and daycares will be open one week earlier, on May 11.

Social distancing measures will be enforced in elementary schools, while daycare instructors are being told to wear masks. School is not mandatory, however, so there will be no penalty for not attending.

This plan to reopen elementary schools and daycares in three weeks is contingent on how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses in Quebec. If it follows the current course, does not spike further and remains “under control,” Legault said, the plan will go ahead. ■

