Montreal flags at half-mast for Nova Scotia today

This afternoon Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that the national, provincial and city flags that fly at city hall have been lowered to half-mast in honour of the victims of this weekend’s mass shooting in and around Portapique, Nova Scotia.

“The flags at Montréal’s City Hall fly at half-mast today, in tribute to the lives taken in the Portapique massacre in Nova Scotia, and in solidarity with the families and relatives of the victims. We are with you.”

The flags at Montréal’s City Hall fly at half-mast today, in tribute to the lives taken in the Portapique massacre in Nova Scotia, and in solidarity with the families and relatives of the victims. We are with you. @MTL_Ville @nsgov #polmtl #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/L65Ofy1gQJ — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 20, 2020

