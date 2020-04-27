Montreal elementary schools and daycares to reopen May 18

Social distancing measures will still be in place.

La Presse has just reported that Montreal elementary schools and daycares will be reopening on May 18, with a limit of 15 students per class. High schools will be closed until September 1. Outside of Montreal, Quebec elementary schools and daycares will be open one week earlier on May 11.

More details to come after Premier Legault’s daily briefing.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

