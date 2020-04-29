LISTEN: “Inhale Exhale” by Troy Junker

This week, Saskatchewan rapper Troy Junker dropped a new song featuring Joey Stylez, produced by My Best Friend Jacob.

“I wanted to make a song that’s an instant confidence boost,” Junker says. “Something fun that slaps but also a track that I can express myself about overcoming personal barriers.

“Big ups to My Best Friend Jacob because once I heard the beat, the chorus just came to me. I pulled up to the studio with some friends and we had a blast laying my parts down. It was good vibes.

“Later that week, Joey hit me up to get down on something and I sent him what we had made and within the same day, he sent me back his parts. We collaborated when I lived in Saskatchewan, so it’s super fly to reconnect and make something now.”

When asked about the track, Joey Stylez added, “Troy has always been one of my favourite hip hop artists that came out of Saskatchewan. His work ethic and hunger for success has always caught my attention, and those qualities shine through in his music. On ‘Inhale Exhale,’ he left a perfect alley-oop pass for me to finish this feel-good banger with a verse.”

