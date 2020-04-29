WATCH: “Give Up,” a new music video by Half Moon Run

The Montreal band dropped the third in a series of music videos filmed in isolation.

Today Montreal band Half Moon Run shared a new music video for “Give Up”, their third in a series of live “COVIDEOS.”

Like the previous two videos, for “Sun Leads Me On” and the previously unreleased track “Grow Into Love” (which you can watch here and here), “Give Up” is presented as a four-way split screen with each band member filmed playing their respective instruments in their respective homes. This “isolation version” of the track also features the Quator ESCA string quartet.

Check out the new video here:

Half Moon Run “Give Up” video

Half Moon Run website

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

You can also vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.