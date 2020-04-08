Good news for students and summer jobs in Canada

In his daily briefing this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue of summer jobs for students in Canada. The government will be making changes to the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program in order to accommodate businesses who want to hire students, but can’t afford to do so due to COVID-19 / Coronavrius.

“To help young people and small businesses affected by COVID-19, we are making changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program this year,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “We will now give CSJ employers a subsidy of up to 100 per cent to cover the costs of hiring students. We will also extend the time frame for job placement until the winter, because we know that some jobs will start later than usual. And because many businesses have had to scale back their operations, they will also be able to hire students part time.”

The Prime Minster also encouraged employers whose business has been affected by COVID-19 to make adjustments in order to accommodate students so that work can go on.

“For example, if you run a local food bank, you may be doing deliveries instead of serving people on site, so you can hire students to help you. We will also be asking MPs across the country to reach out to businesses and organizations providing critical services in their communities to look at how students can help during this critical time. In this economic climate, it’s hard for people of all ages to find work, but young people are especially vulnerable. They are new to the workforce and don’t have a lot of money set aside for this kind of situation. At the same time, they need work experience to secure their next job and money to cover their living expenses and help with tuition for the rest of the year. Today we are taking a step in the right direction to help young people find work during this difficult time. But I want to be clear, we will be doing more.” ■

