François Legault appeals for more doctors to work in CHSLDs

Specialists and family doctors are being asked to help in CHSLDs.

Premier François Legault has just made an appeal doctors to work in CHSLDs, due to a lack of staff available. Because many surgeries in the province have been delayed, he is encouraging doctors who are available to assist in senior homes.

“We are asking specialists and family doctors to help us out to do nursing work in CHSLDs,” François Legault said. “We don’t need them to mop floors, we just need them to help with patients. Specialists and family doctors have the training where they can do what a nurse is trained to do.”

Premier Legault implied that doctors would essentially be paid a similar remuneration to what they would normally earn, which is clearly much higher than what nurses would be paid to do similar tasks. ■

