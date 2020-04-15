Financial aid coming for artists & those paying commercial rent

“Artists, in these tough times, continue to help us dream and reflect.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced financial aid for artists and people paying commercial rent for brick and mortar businesses.

“It’s also difficult for artists and creators across the country,” Prime Minister Trudeau said (translated from French c/o CTV). “Cultural places are closed and work is not as many. Those who didn’t work before COVID-19 who were not included will now be included into the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). The artists in these tough times continue to help us dream and reflect, and put sun in our daily lives, and we will always be thankful for them.

“For others who still need help, including post-secondary students and businesses worried about commercial rent, we will have more to say to you very soon. No matter who you are or where you live, we are in your corner.” ■

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on financial aid for artists and businesses during the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.