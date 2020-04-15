CERB expanded for people making less than $1,000 per month

Lower income and seasonal workers, and people whose EI benefits have run out, will now be eligible.

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) is being expanded. The emergency funding will now be available for those making less than $1,000 per month, seasonal workers and those whose EI benefits have run out.

“Millions of people have already got the CERB, but we know that many people are not eligible and still need help,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “So today, we will have more flexibility on the admissibility criteria to enable more people to benefit from this. If you earn $1,000 or less a month, you will now be able to apply for the CERB. If you were expecting a seasonal job that isn’t coming because of COVID-19, you will now be able to apply. If you have run out of E.I. since January 1, you can now apply for the CERB as well.”

Trudeau also expressed a plan to increase the income of essential workers who make under $2,500 per month.

“Our government will work with the provinces and territories to boost wages for essential workers who are making under $2500 per month, like those in our long-term care facilities. Tomorrow, in our weekly meeting, I will discuss with provincial and territorial leaders the importance of getting this wage boost in place as quickly as possible. As we face and unprecedented threats to public health, you are our most important line of defense. We will do whatever we we can to help you do your job and support you through this time. You need support right now.”

