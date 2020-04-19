Canadian Rangers will be deployed to more areas of Quebec

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that 125 Canadian Armed Forces medical personnel would be assisting at CHSLDs around Quebec. In this morning’s daily briefing, he added that the Canadian Rangers would be deployed to assist specific First Nations communities in their fight against the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic.

“For communities that need extra support, [last week] we approved requests to have the Canadian Armed Forces assist in Quebec’s long term care facilities as well as in Nunavik and Basse-Côte-Nord,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “Today, I can announce that we have also approved the extension of a request from the Government of Quebec for the Canadian Rangers to help in Natashquan and Ekuanitshit First Nations near Basse-Côte-Nord.”

