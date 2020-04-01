Canada Emergency Response Benefit applications start April 6

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) is a $2,000 per month taxable benefit for workers whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke earlier today about the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), a $2,000 per month taxable benefit (up to four months) for workers whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19 / Coronavirus. Prime Minister Trudeau confirmed that applications for the benefit will start online on April 6.

“To help people who lose their paycheque, whether they’re freelance, or have been laid off, we have created the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB),” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “Starting on April 6, if you have not yet applied for Employment Insurance, you can apply online to receive the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. That is available to everyone. But if you are receiving the wage subsidy, you cannot receive the Emergency Response Benefit. You can apply by visiting Canada.ca. When you apply you will have the choice of receiving your benefit by mail or by direct deposit. All you will have to do is to confirm that you are still without a job every month. Again, if you have already applied for Employment Insurance, you do not need to register starting on April 6.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also went on to confirm the timeframe for receiving payments once an application is made.

“By selecting direct deposit, you should receive your payment within three to five days. If you can’t apply online, you can call the Canada Revenue Agency for help over the phone. By mail, you will get your cheque within 10 days. We are putting measures in place so we don’t overload the system, but I can assure you that everyone will get their money.” ■

