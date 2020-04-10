BREAKING: Evenko suspends Osheaga, Ile Soniq and LASSO

The Montreal festival and concert promoter is postponing or cancelling all events until Aug. 31.

We knew this was coming, but that doesn’t make the news any easier. After the Quebec government requested this afternoon that all summer festivals be cancelled, Evenko announced that they will “suspend all events” until Aug. 31. That means that Osheaga, Ile Soniq, the second annual edition of LASSO and all concerts will be postponed or cancelled.

evenko, in solution mode following the government’s request to suspend all events across the province until August 31. Details here: https://t.co/MzSIAvaV1W — evenko (@evenko) April 10, 2020

“We are truly saddened by this situation, but everyone’s health must remain our top priority. It is too early to specifically announce the status of each of our events. We want to take the time to properly think about each of them and evaluate our options. Of course, we will do everything we can in order to minimize the impacts of this decision on all parties involved, by trying to postpone events, when possible,” said Evenko CEO/president Jacques Aubé. ■

