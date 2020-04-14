In print

Arcade fire new album
Music, News

Arcade Fire are making a new album in isolation

by CultMTL

Win Butler posted news about the next record last night.

Last night Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler took to Instagram to post a three-page letter about a forthcoming new album by the band. Butler — who turns 40 today, incidentally — revealed that he and his wife/bandmate Régine Chassagne have been working on new material for two years, “exploring a lot of lyrical themes that feel eerily related to what is happening now.”

He also said that although “this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry,” music as an art form will only get stronger. “It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable.”

Read the full statement about the upcoming new album by Arcade Fire here:

Post 1/3 April 13,2020 To the wonderful fans of @arcadefire ,  First of all, I’m sorry if at any time, I have taken for granted the incredible privilege it has been to perform for you and have you engage and listen to our music.  On the eve of my 40th birthday, I find myself reflecting on my last big birthday; turning 30 (both excellent times to reflect). We were in Austin completing vocals and finishing touches on “The Suburbs”. Will, Spike and I had been intensely working on the script that would become “Scenes from the Suburbs.” Trying to finish a record that was so intensely personal was overwhelming. I didn’t even have the energy to celebrate, but we still went to a little Tex Mex place (definitely my death row cuisine of choice😊) I remember sitting in the fake leather booth, barely able to speak because of mental exhaustion, my true friends scattered all over the world and no where in sight, and thinking “It feels pretty great to be here at 30.” I was doing challenging work, with amazing band mates, making music I felt inspired by and driven to complete.  I’m happy to report that at 40, I’m still pretty much in the same zone!!

Post 2/3 @arcadefire Regine and I have been writing for the last couple of years, and the band was a few months into recording new material when COVID-19 hit…We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ). Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose. Though this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry, I believe it will only strengthen music as an art form. It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable…a church that lives in the air between the source and your ears… I just want you to know, dear reader, that you aren’t forgotten. The world is experiencing incredible suffering and uncertainty. I already know people who have been sick and died, and hope that you and those you love have been spared.

Post 3/3 @arcadefire For my part, I’m pouring my heart, soul and all of my precious time into the music and recording. (Not closing the door on doing some online performances, but it feels like many artists have that covered;) But talk to me in August when we are all climbing the walls…consider that a song request Radiohead 😊 )  When you listen to the music that’s coming (…eventually…not soon…if you don’t have patience by now, you definitely aren’t reading this), you will know what we were working on under quarantine.  Sending love and light! Take care of yourselves, friends, family and neighborhood.  With unending love and respect,  Your pal, Win P.S. my fucking hands hurt, don’t remember how I used to do this

Arcade Fire website

