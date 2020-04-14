Win Butler posted news about the next record last night.

Arcade Fire are making a new album in isolation

Last night Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler took to Instagram to post a three-page letter about a forthcoming new album by the band. Butler — who turns 40 today, incidentally — revealed that he and his wife/bandmate Régine Chassagne have been working on new material for two years, “exploring a lot of lyrical themes that feel eerily related to what is happening now.”

He also said that although “this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry,” music as an art form will only get stronger. “It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable.”

Read the full statement about the upcoming new album by Arcade Fire here:

Arcade Fire website

