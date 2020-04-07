BREAKING: All Montreal cultural events cancelled until July 2

Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Twitter this afternoon that all planned cultural events in Montreal are officially cancelled until July 2.

Montréal has cancelled all cultural and sporting events on its territory until July 2, in order to limit public gatherings. It is a difficult decision because Montreal is a known destination for world class events and festivals. And we will be there to support our partners. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 7, 2020

This follows a string of announcements about all kinds of festivals and events being cancelled, from the Fringe and Metro Metro to the Jazz Fest, Francos and, just today, the Grand Prix and Montréal Complètement Cirque. By contrast, the Just for Laughs festival, which normally takes place in July, chose to postpone until September. ■

For more about Montreal events (cancelled and otherwise) and the city’s cultural scene, see our arts and music sections.

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.