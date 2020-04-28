83 more deaths reported in Quebec, 25,757 total COVID-19 cases

It has just been announced that there have been 83 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, bringing the total up to 1682. The total amount of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 775 to 25,757. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province, please click here. ■

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

