$62.5-million to support fish and seafood industry in Canada

“People who work in fish and seafood processing plants are playing a crucial role when it comes to getting food to our tables.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled another wave of funding to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s announcement concerns the fish and seafood industry in Canada.

“Today, we are announcing $62.5-million to support fish and seafood processors through this crisis,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “As we fight COVID-19, people who work in fish and seafood processing plants across the country are playing a crucial role when it comes to getting food to our tables. This funding will help ensure that they can safely continue their important work. We are giving more money to processors so that they can purchase personal protective equipment for workers, adapt to healthcare protocols, and support other social distancing measures. For example, fish processing plants can buy new equipment, like freezers or storage space so that their products — food for Canadians — can stay good while they respond to a changing market. Our fish sector is interconnected, so these investments will also have a positive impact on fish harvesters.”

Prime Minister Trudeau closed by thanking all of those employed in the seafood industry, and food production in Canada in general, for working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to take a moment to recognize the tremendous work that is being done by every person who makes Canada’s food system possible, including our food producers and fish harvesters. You keep our grocery stores stocked and our families fed. I know that the past few weeks have been really tough on you too, whether it be financially or emotionally. I want to thank you all for everything you do for us. You are providing an essential service to the country. We know that you have specific needs and asks right now, and we are actively exploring additional ways to support you as we move forward.” ■

