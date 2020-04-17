$500-million to support arts, culture, sports sectors in Canada

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the allocation of more federal funding for people unable to work due to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic. These new funds will support artists, cultural organizations and up-and-coming athletes in Canada.

“We also have news for people working in the arts, culture and sports sectors,” Trudeau said. “These are industries that are not able to receive the assistance already announced because their income structures are not the same or they don’t operate the same way.

“From the beginning of [COVID-19], artists have been providing us with comfort, laughter and happiness. Our athletes continue to inspire us and encourage us, and make us proud proud. People who work in the arts, culture and sports sectors share their passion with us and allow us to dream. And these days when we are all at home and isolated, they make us feel a little bit less alone. These are only some of the reasons why we have to be there for them as they are there for us.

“Therefore our government will provide $500-million to Heritage Canada to support our artists, creators and the rising stars of our sporting associations. With this investments people will be able to receive wage support and organizations that are struggling with cash flow will have access to financing.” ■

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, click here.

