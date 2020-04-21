$350-million to support community and non-profit organizations

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new federal funding effort to support organizations during the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic. This time the aid is aimed at community and non-profit organizations.

“Well before the pandemic upset our lives, charities were there for our communities. I’m thinking of organizations like PEYO in Parc Extension that helps young people at risk. Across the country, community organizations are an essential resources for the most vulnerable and their mission in this pandemic does not change. But they need more support in order to help a large number of people, an expanding clientele.

“So the government is putting in place the Emergency Community Support Fund today. This will be an envelope of $350-million to support community organizations and non-profit organizations. Part of the money will go directly to small independent organizations and the rest will go through national organizations like the United Way and the Red Cross. This is money that our community leaders will be able to use to train volunteers or increase deliveries at home for seniors, or provide transportation services for people with disabilities. With this fund we are giving organizations more resources to adjust to the current realities and difficulties associated with COVID-19.” ■

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.