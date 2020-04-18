$306-million allocated to help Indigenous businesses in Canada

PLUS U.S./Canada the border will remain closed for another month.

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced emergency financial aid for Indigenous-run businesses in Canada that are struggling due to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our government will allocate more than $306-million to help Indigenous businesses,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “This funding will be provided through Aboriginal financial institutions and administered by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association. This will allow them to get an interest-free short-term loan and non-repayable contributions so they can get through this crisis and rebound afterwards. Investments made today will help thousands of businesses (in Canada) hold the line until things get better, including many businesses that are led by Indigenous women. These businesses employ people in every sector across the country. So when we support them, we are supporting families and workers, too.”

Trudeau began the briefing with an update on the U.S. / Canada border closure — the border will remain closed for an additional 30 days. ■

