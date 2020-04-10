10K businesses applied for Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy today

The program aims to help protect jobs and get Canadians back to work by covering 75% of wages.

In today’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, launched to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has already been applied for 10,000 times since becoming available at 6 a.m. this morning.

“As of this morning, applications for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy have opened,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “Employers can now submit a claim for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy through the Canada Revenue Agency. To access 75 per cent wage subsidy for your employees, go online through Canada.ca to reach the portal. Whether you are a charity who employs 200 people, or a fast growing start-up that employs just 20, you will be eligible to up to $847 per week per employee. And you can expect to see this money soon. The CRA has partnered with financial institutions, so make sure you register for direct deposit to get your money quickly. The first payments should begin to arrive on May 7.”

Prime Minister Trudeau also advised Canadians that they cannot benefit from both the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) at the same time.

“If you need the help again for the coming month, go online and reconfirm that you are still eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). You won’t be able to keep the Wage Subsidy and the CERB. It’s one or the other, not both.”■

