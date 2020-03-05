What’s Happening at Montreal’s Casinos This Spring?

Casinos in Montreal regularly host shows and events that draw people through their doors and the coming weeks and months are not going to be any different.

From live versions of popular radio shows to superb live music performances, there are going to be some unmissable events in Montreal’s casinos that you might want to grab tickets for.

Here are some of the top events taking place at Montreal’s casinos this coming spring.

P-A Methot – Faire le beau

P-A Methot is bringing his brand new show to Casino de Montreal on April 25 and 26 this year. Note that the performance on April 26 will be a matinee in the afternoon.

The comedian’s new one-man show is named Faire le beau and is sure to attract the crowds to the Cabaret du Casino. He is one of the most exciting new performers in Canada right now.

P-A Methot’s first show, Plusgros que nature, was seen by more than 300,000 people and many of them will be keen to see what he has come up with next.

A dinner-show package for P-A Methot – Faire le beau is available from $107.13 while tickets for the show alone have been priced up from $50.00.

The Casino de Charlevoix turns 25

The year 2020 is a special one for the Casino de Charlevoix as it is marking its 25th birthday.

All year round, dedicated events are being held at the Casino de Charlevoix in order to mark the occasion, so it is well worth dropping in to see what is going on at the casino this spring.

The casino has also launched a 25th-anniversary special edition membership card for players who want to enjoy games such as roulette and blackjack at the site.

With restaurants such as Le Saint-Laurent under the casino’s roof, it might be the perfect place for date night, especially as you can enjoy a drink at Bar 21, which hosts regular shows too.

C’est si bon … de danser!

Back to Casino de Montreal now, which will be hosting a live dance-themed version of the popular radio show C’est si bon (It’s so good) on April 17 and 18.

Host Claude Saucier is set to be joined for the performances by singers Kim Richardson and Marc Hervieux while there will be a band of 18 musicians on the stage as well. Joel Legendre will be at the helm to make sure everything goes smoothly and is enjoyed by the audience.

Be advised that the show is set to feature roughly a 75 per cent English-language repertoire, though there will be a French spoken portion as well.

As is the case with P-A Methot – Faire le beau there is a dinner-show package on offer with prices starting from $129.50 while tickets for the show alone cost from $78.35.

The McCartney Years

Theatre du Casino at Casino Lac-Leamy will be hosting The McCartney Years on May 9.

Theatre du Casino at Casino Lac-Leamy will be hosting The McCartney Years on May 9.

This show, with tickets starting from $57.00, is based around the music of Beatles legend Paul McCartney with hits such as Band On The Run and The Long And Winding Road performed.

Attendees can also expect to hear hits such as Live And Let Die, Lady Madonna, Hey Jude, Jet and Let It Be at the show, which has a 100 per cent English-language repertoire.

McCartney is one of the finest songwriters in music’s history and the show is sure to be a classic that gets the crowd up off their feet and singing along.

Band on Tour 2

Last but not least, the Cabaret du Casino is set to host a range of performances of the Band on Tour show throughout May.

Back for more after a successful run last year, a new series of songs have been prepared in order to wow the crowds who are sure to head to the Casino de Montreal for the show.

Some of Quebec’s most electrifying singers have been booked for the show and North American critics have given Band on Tour 2 some fantastic reviews already.

Dinner-show packages start at $130.63 while tickets for the show alone – which is set to be held on May 8, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 29 – are at $79.50.