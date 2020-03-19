The Montreal producer, DJ and suave sample-seeker comes correct with a purity level even higher than that of his debut 99.9%.

Kaytranada, Bubba (RCA/Kaytranada Ent)

Dropping so casually late in 2019 that it couldn’t make most year-end lists (other than, ya know, Barack Obama’s), the sophomore LP by Kaytranada appeared as if to stake its claim for timelessness — Bubba has the element of surprise on its side. The Montreal producer, DJ and suave sample-seeker comes correct with a purity level even higher than that of 99.9%, his beloved 2016 LP debut. Kaytranada has long since come into his own, and Bubba finds him in his essence. If it’s possible for an artist to be more quintessentially themselves, then he does it here with sophistication, an accent on the elements that have always made his sound unique and with a confident step back from the occasionally over-relied upon genre-hopping his debut showcased. Kaytranada’s been on the scene for a minute, but Bubba feels like an arrival. 8.5/10 Trail Track: “What You Need” ft. Charlotte Day Wilson

