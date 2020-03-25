REVIEW: At Least My Mom Loves Me by Maky Lavender

The West Island’s great hip hop hope is a young man both burdened and strengthened by suburban mall ennui, industry micro-aggressions and rap dreams beyond the St-Charles exit off Highway 40.

He’s a charismatic emcee with a personable flow and a knack for world-building, although charm only gets you so far on the undercooked “Billie Gin” and “5 Stars.”

He also stretches his singsong muscles on “Bloom,” and the release’s many looks all tenuously hold together with vibrant, chromatic beats. He’ll count more fans than his mom before too long.

6/10 Trial Track: “Air Transat Freestyle”

