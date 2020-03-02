The annual late-night event brought thousands of Montrealers out on Saturday to play, party and experience art.

Nuit Blanche took over Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 29, bringing Montrealers out to play and to engage in a wide variety of arts and culture experiences. Despite the cold (and paranoia over Coronavirus), thousands of people took to the streets, the theatres, the clubs, the galleries and museums and the underground city to take part in the biggest nocturnal art party of the year. The event brought the 21st annual edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival to a close.

Our photographer Cindy Lopez covered a big strip of the Nuit Blanche circuit in Montreal. See her photos here:

For more on Nuit Blanche 2020 and Montréal en Lumière, visit their website.

