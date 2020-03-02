Magazine

Nuit Blanche 2020 Montreal

DJ NDN at Phi Centre's Simulation Acceleration party. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Montreal Nuit Blanche 2020 in pictures

by CultMTL

The annual late-night event brought thousands of Montrealers out on Saturday to play, party and experience art.

Nuit Blanche took over Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 29, bringing Montrealers out to play and to engage in a wide variety of arts and culture experiences. Despite the cold (and paranoia over Coronavirus), thousands of people took to the streets, the theatres, the clubs, the galleries and museums and the underground city to take part in the biggest nocturnal art party of the year. The event brought the 21st annual edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival to a close.

Our photographer Cindy Lopez covered a big strip of the Nuit Blanche circuit in Montreal. See her photos here:

  • image 28phicentre-jpg
  • image 7placedesfestivals-jpg
  • image 10converteddanceofancestors-jpg
  • image 12artsouterraindominique-sirois-jpg
  • image 13artsouterrainmaxime-loiseau-jpg
  • image 18artsouterrainjoanie-lemercier-jpg
  • image 8fabuloscopes-jpg
  • image 27phicentre-jpg
  • image 2nbcrowd-jpg
  • image 9habitat-jpg
  • image 6mtlenlumiere-jpg
  • image 24simulationacceleration-jpg
  • image 16artsouterrainsabrina-ratteu-jpg
  • image 19nuitblanche-jpg
  • image 11artsouterraingabmore-jpg
  • image 14artsouterrainchloee-cheuk-jpg
  • image 26phicentre-jpg
  • image 15artsouterraindamien-elliott-jpg
  • image 20artsouterrainanna-ridler-jpg
  • image 23artsouterraindanielcorbeil-jpg
  • image 25simulationacceleration-jpg
  • image 5mac-jpg
  • image 21-michel-de-broin-jpg
  • image 1nuitblanche-jpg
  • image 17artsouterrainrubeun-martin-de-lucas-jpg
  • image 4ferriswheel-jpg
  • image 22artsouterrainles-nivaux-jpg
  • image 3iceslide-jpg

For more on Nuit Blanche 2020 and Montréal en Lumière, visit their website.

