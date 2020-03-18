Montreal restaurants open for delivery & serving great food

Montreal restaurants are reacting to the COVID-19 crisis in a variety of ways, from closing entirely to limiting their activity to food delivery. Delivery services like Uber Eats are waiving fees or offering special discounts to make ordering in more affordable.

But just because you’re bored at home doesn’t mean the food you order has to be boring. Our Food Team assembled (though not physically) to compile a list of some of our favourite Montreal restaurants that are (very carefully) preparing food for delivery to feed the stir crazy masses during this time of social distancing:

Centrale Culinaire

Nantha’s Kitchen

(Full disclosure: Cult MTL contributor Rob Jennings co-manages the Centrale Culinaire, but assures us that it’s a great food delivery option.)

This coworking kitchen in the heart of the Mile End currently has three catering chefs who offer home meal delivery services several days a week. Nantha’s Kitchen offers a selection of Malaysian and Nonya-style curries (like beef rendang and massaman), which can be frozen or eaten fresh. Maurin Traiteur offers home-cooked meals made from locally sourced seasonal ingredients from small Montreal-area farmers and producers (delivery form here). Plante Cuisine offers 100 per cent vegan menus with options like Jamaican jerk tofu and roasted red pepper soup. All three chefs are independent entrepreneurs who send out weekly rotating menus. (Rob Jennings) 5333 Casgrain #311

DaWa

NDG’s best Korean bird slinger is a takeout staple in the hood thanks to its central location and convenient fried family boxes. Satisfy your fix for sweet and salty with a fried combo of sunsal boneless wings and regular ones, which typically comes with 21 sticky, saucy digits. Coleslaw and fries are part of it, as well. NDG’s culinary scene has its fair share of mom ’n’ pop Korean spots, and while they all deserve love, DaWa’s chicken is perfect for delivery (via Foodora) or takeout. (Erik Leijon) 6135 Sherbrooke W.

Elena

After deciding to shut down Elena’s major operations last Sunday, owners Ryan Gray, Emma Cardarelli and Marley Sniatowsky decided to focus on protecting their staff and clients from the impending spread of COVID-19. However, as a major community hub in St-Henri, they decided to continue to offer part of their menu as well as access to the wine list for take-out and delivery (via Golo) in an effort to offer residents of the neighbourhood a slice of normalcy. (Clayton Sandhu) 5090 Notre-Dame W.

Momesso

What better way to get through these stressful times than with some serious comfort food? Located in Lower NDG, this family-run restaurant provides delicious submarine sandwiches with an Italian twist. Daily specials of submarine or hamburger trios are a particular delight, with the chicken and sausage subs ranking among two of Momesso’s strongest selections. The establishment has been around for nearly four decades, with seemingly little change to its menu in this timeframe. Momesso’s is a true testament to the “If it ain’t broke” mindset, offering a lasting name and taste to an area that has seen much change since its incarnation. (Mr. Wavvy) 5562 Upper Lachine Rd.

Ok Poké

If you haven’t tried Beaver Sheppard’s latest culinary endeavour, maybe now is the time. While there are tons of poké places around, it’s amazing how often the deceptively simple combo of rice, fish, sauce and toppings gets screwed up. This Jean-Talon Market-adjacent restaurant achieves a perfect balance of high-quality protein (fish, seafood or tofu), white or brown rice, a choice of seven sauces and nine toppings (fruits, vegetables, greens, seeds, Rice Crispies). Hearty bowls cost between $10 and $15. Free delivery is available through Door Dash. (Lorraine Carpenter) 75 Shamrock

Pasta Casareccia

Now’s the time to come through for family businesses, and one plate of this NDG fave’s pasta is like a warm hug from nonna. Their takeout dishes come fast, hot and are incredibly filling, and are definitely a step up from the homemade bottled sauces you’re hoarding. Good for finicky kids, their crowd pleasing fettuccine alfredo but also perfect for date night at home with their fancier spaghetti contadina and ravioli norcini. Add a couple of mini cannolis for dessert while you’re at it. Their meat-stuffed olives ascolana feel like a treat (how do they get the meat in there, anyway?) Delivery is available through Golo and Uber Eats. See the menu here. (EL) 5849 Sherbrooke W.

Poutineville

Quebec’s national dish is obviously the focus at this Montreal chain, which has locations that deliver via Uber Eats on Parc, Beaubien and Queen Mary. They offer a range of elaborate poutines, from your standard fries, cheese curds and gravy combo topped with grilled veggies to a Hangover poutine with bacon, Italian sausages, seasoned ground beef, 911 sauce, BBQ sauce and a fried egg. The build-your-own option allows you to mix and match fries, gravy and cheese options and from a long list of toppings. Other fast-food staples are available, too. (LC) Various locations

