Montreal police can now issue $1,000 fines for gathering

The Montreal police declared a state of emergency for the first time since the 1998 ice storm. New regulations have been in effect since midnight last night and will allow police to help combat COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

Montreal police shifts can now be extended from 8.5 to 12 hours, vacation time can be cancelled and officers can be ordered to work overtime. Staff engaged in administrative duties can also be asked to patrol the streets.

Given the province-wide ban on gatherings of more than two people, 911 has been jammed with reports of social gatherings. Officials are asking that the emergency line be freed up for more pressing emergencies, but Montreal police will now be able to break up gatherings and fine people $1,000 for not abiding by the social distancing directive. ■

See a list of public places where people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 circulated in Montreal on the Quebec government website.

