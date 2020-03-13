What to do in Montreal today: Friday, March 13

The parade is off but you can still celebrate St. Patrick’s Day tonight and tomorrow at Southwest pub Annexe St-Ambroise. On the menu (aside from bar bites): $5 pints of stout and live music. 5080 St-Ambroise, 7 p.m.–12 a.m., free entry. Things to do in Montreal: link

Montreal ballet company Alegria is hosting a pop-up art show featuring a variety of artists inspired by the company’s dancing, as well as live performances by musicians and other student dance groups. Bonuses: baked goods for sale and a raffle. White Wall Studio (4532 Laval), 8–10 p.m., $5 (includes coat check). Things to do in Montreal: link

Local indie R&B singer-songwriter Conor Roscoe also launches a new EP at the Plant with openers Lucy’s Mirror and Deperuse. Secret location, 9 p.m., $8. Things to do in Montreal: link

Since we could all need a few laughs these days, Little Monkey Press proposes some punk rock stand-up: Punx Can’t Laugh is happening at Lopez MTL, with seven comics. 6725 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $5–$10 sliding scale. Things to do in Montreal: link

More stand-up comedy is also happening at the 166th edition of weekly bilingual event Comedy at the Artloft, featuring sets by four comics and a DJ for party vibes. 4152 St-Laurent, showtime 10:30 p.m., $15, BYOB. Things to do in Montreal: link

Esteemed French DJ/producer Etienne de Crécy has confirmed that yes, he is making good on tonight’s gig at Théâtre Fairmount. Montreal duo Hoopalaï, comprised of Lebaron and Pfreud, open up the night. 5240 Parc, 10 p.m., $15/$20. Things to do in Montreal: link

Monthly queer dance party Glitter Bomb can’t be kept down. Get “more bops than your booty can handle,” with drag performances by Big Sissy and more, plus resident DJs Awwful and Jeffany and guest DJ Pure Mulato. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 11 p.m., $10/PWYC. Things to do in Montreal: link

