Debbie Tebbs: All good things to do in Montreal

Montreal synth-pop artist Debbie Tebbs is launching her new album Polychrome with an early show at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 5 p.m. What to do in Montreal: link

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Black Rose Books is also hosting an “epic” book launch on politics, cities and ecology. Expect five authors and seven new books, at Paragraphe. 2220 McGill, 5–7 p.m. What to do in Montreal: link

Additionally, check out a poetry/music night at Ellephant gallery, presented in conjunction with Deep Cleansing, an ongoing exhibition by local artist Chloe Cheuk. Poet Mojeanne Behzadi, musician Nick Schofield and author Clara Dupuis-Morency will perform. 1201 St-Dominique, 6–8 p.m. What to do in Montreal: link

Creative parking reservation techniques is the theme of Brett Barmby’s photo exhibition SVP, which also has its vernissage at Ave gallery. 901 Lenoir B-105, 6–9 p.m. What to do in Montreal: link

Finally, after staging one show last week, the second annual Velouria Festival gets intense. The fest showcases local post-punk, darkwave, coldwave and shoegaze bands at various venues (and “modest prices” — a four-show pass costs only $20). What to do in Montreal: link

