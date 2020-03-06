Observatoire 360: What to do in Montreal

Observatoire 360 at Place Ville Marie in Montreal and more

Observatoire 360 at Place Ville Marie in Montreal and Gros Joueurs have planned a fun afternoon of modern and retro gaming just in time for Spring Break. You can indulge in arcade nostalgia (Dance Dance Revolution, racing games and more) or try out some Virtual Reality or try your hand at board games. (To further celebrate Spring Break, les Enfants Terribles is offering free meals to kids 12 and under till March 8.) I Place Ville-Marie, Montreal, 12–5 p.m., $5

On the second to last day of the 32nd annual Rendez-vous Quebec Cinéma film fest, see Matthew Rankin’s 20th Century or Xavier Dolan’s latest film Matthias and Maxime. Both at Cinéma Quartier Latin (350 Emery), 20th Century in Salle 10, 8:30 p.m., M&M in Salle 12, 8:45 p.m., tickets $12/$9.50 students

Tangente Danse presents a double bill for International Women’s Day weekend. Read more about the shows There she was and ∞POSTX∞, on today through Sunday, here. A discussion with the artists follows tonight’s performance. Edifice Wilder Espace danse (1435 Bleury #101) 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, 4 p.m. on March 8, $26.62/$19 ($21 on Sunday), 18+

Direct yourself to the southwest and put a little bounce in your step at Annexe St-Ambroise’s Funk Nite, featuring the Jazz MOFOS. 5080 St-Ambroise, 8 p.m., free

Can you still enjoy the Smiths despite Morrissey being a total A-hole these days? If you’re in the “fuck yeah!” camp, get to The World of the Smiths dance party at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., free

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL for more things to do in Montreal, click here.

For our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please also click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.