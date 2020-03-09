No Hay Banda: All good things to do in Montreal

No Hay Banda in Montreal and more

The 17th edition of experimental music series No Hay Banda features extended-duration works for amplified quartet by Sabrina Schroeder and Mauricio Pauly, as well as a set by Montreal-based Armenian composer and experimental vocalist Vahram Sarkissian. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $12

Jocelyn Pelletier’s MAC(DEATH) “transposes Macbeth‘s violent and supernatural dramaturgy through the cathartic experience of a heavy metal show,” at la Chapelle in Montreal. Note that tonight’s debut performance is sold out, but there are five more through March 17. 3700 St-Dominique, various times, $33.50/$28.50 students, seniors, under 30, art pros and neighbourhood residents/$23.50 performing arts students

Petite Patrie restaurant le Diplomate marks its fourth anniversary with a pizza party. Bonus discounts on wine. 120 Beaubien W., Montreal, 6 p.m.–12 a.m.

Cinema Politica Concordia screens Sonia Boileau’s Rustic Oracle, the story of a child accompanying her mother on a trip to find her sister, who disappeared from a First Nations community. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Local Legend celebrates the one-year anniversary of their weekly open mic nights. Join in and play three songs (a guitar, keyboard, mics, cajon and an aux cable are available) and get a free shot after you perform. There are drink specials all night and the kitchen is open till midnight. 3910 St-Laurent, sign-up at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m., open mic at 9:45 p.m., free entry

