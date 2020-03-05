What to do in Montreal today: Thursday, March 5

The 20th anniversary edition of Art Matters, North America’s largest student-run art fair, takes place at Concordia in Montreal. See the complete program of exhibitions, events and workshops at the festival’s website.

Ausgang Plaza and Festival Filministes are also hosting an exhibition of work by Manawan illustrator Meky Ottawa called Text That, on today through March 11. Check out the vernissage tonight. 6524 St-Hubert, 5 p.m.

Additionally, in conjunction with the ongoing exhibition of his work at Fondation Phi next door, British artist Phil Collins is giving a talk at Phi Centre. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., free

Not Your Babe Fest is “a feminist festival promoting a safe space for women, non-binary/genderqueer and trans people in the counterculture scene.” The fourth edition will feature shows and workshops over the course of three days. The festival kicks off tonight with a workshop at B-Ward and show at Casa del Popolo. See the complete program here.

Vancouver singer-songwriter Destroyer is playing a show at Théâtre Fairmount with opener Nap Eyes. See our interview with Destroyer here. 5240 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $25/$30

