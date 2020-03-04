What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, March 4

At Usine C through March 12, check out a Brazilian interpretation of Michel Marc Bouchard’s play Tom à la Ferme, Tom Na Fazenda, by director Rodrigo Portella. The play will be performed in Portuguese with English and French surtitles. 1345 Lalonde, Montreal, various times, $34/$36/$40

Catch the vernissage for Jean-Benoit Pouliot’s exhibition Déplacements at Galerie Hugues Charbonneau in the Belgo building. 372 Ste-Catherine W., 5–7 p.m.

Straight outta Hudson, Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Holubowski goes large, playing MTelus with opener Dan Mangan. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $39.75–$44.75

It’s a Montreal triumvirate at Bar le Ritz tonight, featuring indie pop band Winona Forever, psych/jazz act Fleece and alt rockers Dresser. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10/$13

