What to do in Montreal today: Monday, March 2

The second match of the fifth annual Wine Pairing Battle event is taking place at Mile Ex restaurant Manitoba. And it’s not a spectator sport — food and drink is included for participants. 271 St-Zotique W., Montreal, 6 p.m., $85 per person before tax and tip

Get your jazz on at Résonance Café with the Felix Tellier Pouliot Quartet. 5175A Parc, 6 p.m., price unlisted

Vance Michel and Walter Lyng host The World’s Smallest Open Mic at Hurley’s, featuring a mix of new and established comedians. 1225 Crescent, 7/8 p.m., PWYC

Cinema Politica Concordia presents the Quebec premiere of Midnight Traveler, Hassan Fazili’s documentary about fleeing Afghanistan with his family. Fazili and local activist and researcher Oulla Hajjar will have a Q&A after the screening. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL for more things to do in Montreal, click here.

For our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please also click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

Montreal Listings

You can also check our Listings for more Montreal events in nightlife, and things to do. Similarly, for more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.