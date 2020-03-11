What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, March 11

Ebnflōh at Agora de la danse and more Montreal events

“Shifting between the temptation of being alone and the threat of real conflict,” Alexandra “Spicey” Landé’s six-dancer show In-Ward is on for three days at Agora de la danse (March 11–13) in Montreal, care of Ebnflōh. Note that tonight’s performance is sold out. 1435 Bleury #102, 7 p.m., $25.67/$19.95

In celebration of their fifth annual Metal March, Concordia radio station CJLO is also holding a Music Lovers Bake Sale in the SP atrium at the Loyola Campus. Apart from baked goods, CDs and other music merch will be sold for PWYC prices. G Lounge (7141 Sherbrooke W., 4th floor, CC408), 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Expozine Alternative Press Awards are happening at Café Cléopatra, recognizing the best work featured at the Expozine small press fair in November. 1230 St-Laurent, 7–10 p.m., free

Local singer-songwriter Cindy Bédard is also releasing a new record Après l’Orage on Audiogram. Tonight she’s holding a launch party at Ursa. 5589 Parc, 6–8 p.m., free

Finally, Montreal musicians are coming together at la Tulipe tonight for a Wet’suwet’en benefit concert. Among the artists on the bill are Random Recipe, Lydia Képinski, Jesse Mac Cormack, Nomadic Massive and Jeremy Dutcher. See the complete line-up and an interview with co-organizer Elisapie Isaac here. 4530 Papineau, 8 p.m., $35

