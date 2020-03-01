What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, March 1

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers at Place des Arts

Music Is My Sanctuary’s annual 24 Hours of Vinyl party began last night and continues today at Agora de la Danse in Montreal. Over 20 DJs are participating this year, and a record fair is happening today as part of the dance marathon. 1435 Bleury, till 9 p.m., free

Hochelaga tattoo studio les Chocottes launches its new location with a grand reopening flash day party. 2019 Moreau #205, 12–6 p.m., free

For the third consecutive day, the second installment of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings saga, The Two Towers, will be screened at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, with Howard Shore’s award-winning score performed live by 250 musicians. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 2 p.m., $104.98–$163.97

The Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma film fest screens Cranks, Ryan McKenna’s 2019 city symphony film that paints an odd black and white picture of Winnipeg. Cinéma Quartier Latin Salle 11 (350 Emery), 9 p.m., $12/$9.50

