The top events happening in the city, daily.

Cartel Madras: All good things to do in Montreal

Cartel Madras in Montreal and more

Catch a late show at Bar le Ritz PDB featuring Calgary hip hop duo Cartel Madras with locals Backxwash and Tammy Tuesdayz. 179 Jean-Talon W., Montreal, 11 p.m., $10/$13

This is the final day of the annual Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma festival, which screens over 300 films (including roughly 100 premieres) — new/recent feature and short films made in this province. Check out the program here.

The Barbegazi winter sports festival is happening at Olympic Park in Montreal today and tomorrow, offering luge racing, snow skate initiation, snowshoe racing, fat biking and more. The non-winter-sports side of the festival includes archery, axe-throwing and arm-wrestling. Sherbrooke & Pie IX, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. both days

AllStar Barber Shop is offering $5 haircuts and shaves all day. 810 Jarry E., 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Check out the grand opening of On a Roll Record and MakeWay Studios, promising live performances and prizes including free studio time and free music videos. 9095 Parc, 5 p.m.

Check out a live staged reading of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle Predator with an all-female cast at Mainline Theatre. The event will benefit the. Canadian Women’s Foundation. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

For our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please also click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.