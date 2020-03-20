The latest on local hospitals, hotels, school closures, areas of exposure, new financial aid for the arts sector and more.

Though there was speculation that a total Montreal shutdown would be announced today, this afternoon’s press conferences by Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante served to reassure and update the public about efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legault stated that the work of health officials, frontline medical staff and the public are working so far, despite the increase in the number of Coronavirus patients. There are now 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec; 10 of these people are in hospital and six of those are in intensive care. Up to 2,400 people are awaiting test results. One person has died and one has recovered.

On doit tout mettre en place pour protéger nos travailleurs de la construction sur les chantiers. On demande aux entrepreneurs de prendre les mesures qui s'imposent. On a besoin d’eux en santé.



Premier François Legault on today's COVID-19 update

When asked whether schools were likely to reopen on March 30 as tentatively planned, Legault said that primary and secondary schools will likely remain closed through April. Efforts will be made by CEGEPs and universities to allow students to complete the semester online.

Legault also said that hotels located near hospitals are being asked to clear their rooms just in case the space is needed for patients who don’t have COVID-19. This would free up hospital beds for COVID-19 who need more care.

Montreal: new aid for the most vulnerable

The city of Montreal announced today that $5-million in emergency assistance will be made available for non-profit organizations, creative and cultural industries, tourism and local commerce. Though travel is limited by provincial and federal COVID-19 guidelines, an additional $1-million is being offered by the city for “innovative local initiatives that will leverage business support… such as local businesses that come together to deliver.” Click here for more details.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announces plan for the homeless

Valérie Plante also announced a number of measure put in place to help the homeless and those who depend on food banks. As stated earlier this week, city employees will be volunteering at Moisson Montréal beginning on Monday.

Côte St-Luc and NDG

After a resident at le King David assisted-living complex and several members of the Congregation Beth Chabad tested positive for COVID-19, the city of Côte St-Luc is stressing the importance of abiding by official COVID-19 guidelines. The city’s website urged its citizens, many of whom are elderly, to cough into the elbow, wash hands thoroughly and frequently and, most importantly, practice social distancing — all Quebecers over 70 are urged to stay inside. The King David resident was transported to the Jewish General Hospital for testing on March 17 and Quebec health authorities are investigating the individual’s activities in and outside the building.

Finally, after a staff member at the Sainte-Justine Children’s Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, an internal investigation is retracing patients and other hospital staff who came into direct contact with the affected employee. In addition, a drive-thru screening service is being offered for patients and other minors who have returned from a trip and are exhibiting symptoms. Appointments can be made through the government’s 811 line.

According to the Quebec government website, someone infected with Coronavirus was in the children’s section of the public library in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on Botrel Street on March 11, between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Anyone who may have been in proximity of this area is being asked to watch for possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, trouble breathing) until March 25. ■

