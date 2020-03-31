Updated Montreal COVID-19 numbers by neighbourhood

There are 1,991 known cases of COVID-19 in the city right now. Here’s how they break down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 6:30 p.m. last night, Monday, March 30, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

Ahuntsic–Cartierville 66 Anjou 14 *Baie-D’Urfé 2 *Beaconsfield 9 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 182 *Côte-Saint-Luc 120 *Dollard-des-Ormeaux 18 *Dorval 10 *Hampstead 20 *Kirkland 7 Lachine 22 LaSalle 78 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 7 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 62 *Montréal-Est 1 Montréal-Nord 33 *Montréal-Ouest 3 *Mont-Royal 24 Outremont 61 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 27 Plateau-Mont-Royal 80 *Pointe-Claire 11 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles 51 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 97 *Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 2 Saint-Laurent 49 Saint-Léonard 20 *Senneville 0 Sud-Ouest 56 Verdun 43 Ville-Marie 78 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 56 *Westmount 29 Territory to be confirmed 653 Montreal total 1,991

See Santé Montréal’s daily updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.

