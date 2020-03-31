In print

Updated Montreal COVID-19 numbers by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

There are 1,991 known cases of COVID-19 in the city right now. Here’s how they break down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 6:30 p.m. last night, Monday, March 30, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

Ahuntsic–Cartierville    66
Anjou    14
*Baie-D’Urfé    2
*Beaconsfield    9
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce    182
*Côte-Saint-Luc    120
*Dollard-des-Ormeaux    18
*Dorval  10
*Hampstead    20
*Kirkland    7
Lachine    22
LaSalle    78
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève    7
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve    62
*Montréal-Est    1
Montréal-Nord    33
*Montréal-Ouest    3
*Mont-Royal    24
Outremont    61
Pierrefonds–Roxboro  27
Plateau-Mont-Royal  80
*Pointe-Claire    11
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles    51
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie    97
*Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue    2
Saint-Laurent    49
Saint-Léonard    20
*Senneville    0
Sud-Ouest    56
Verdun    43
Ville-Marie  78
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension    56
*Westmount    29
Territory to be confirmed653
Montreal total    1,991

See Santé Montréal’s daily updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

Contributor