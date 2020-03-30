Six Montreal neighbourhoods identified as COVID-19 hotspots

In a COVID-19 / Coronavirus update this afternoon, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin announced a five-day extension of the citywide state of emergency that has been in place since Friday. This will allow for increased police patrols, especially in the six Montreal neighbourhoods that are considered to be hotspots for the virus.

The following boroughs have 50 or more cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus :

Côte-St-Luc

Côte-des-Neiges/Notre Dame de Grace

Ville-Marie

Plateau-Mont-Royal

LaSalle

Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

Valérie Plante also mentioned that other areas of concern for COVID-19 / Coronavirus in Montreal are Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension, Montreal North, Rivières-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Police will also be issuing more fines for individuals and businesses not respecting directives about business closures and social distancing. The fines will increase from $1,000 to between $1,000 to $6,000, depending on the case.

“With the state of emergency, I think what we’re trying to say is that we want to be more agile in responding to some of the needs,” Plante said. “I’m [also] talking about the homeless community. [It’s important to make sure] sure everybody respects the recommendations. Ultimately, what we want to do is protect the entire community, while limiting the impact on individual freedoms.” ■

