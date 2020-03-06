The winner will be rewarded with $3,000 cash and national visibility in a digital campaign.

Attention Montreal artists! Local retailer Little Burgundy is partnering with California skate-shoe specialists Vans for the Little Burgundy x Vans Comfy Cush Contest, and your artwork could be featured in their upcoming campaign, as well as earn a cash prize.

Little Burgundy x Vans Comfy Cush contest

The new Vans collection is said to be their most comfortable shoes to date, with co-molded construction of foam and rubber and improved tongue stabilization and arch support. In keeping with Little Burgundy’s devotion to Montreal’s art community, and as a nod to Vans Comfy Cush, the contest calls upon local artists to create a piece inspired by their interpretation of “Comfy.”

The contest’s submission period is open through March 15, 2020. Little Burgundy and Vans will choose the winner, make it rain ($3,000!) and give the artist national visibility in a digital ad campaign.

Enter the Little Burgundy x Vans Comfy Cush contest here.

For more about Little Burgundy, please also visit their website.

