Concerts are cancelled, but live music is not.

Loads of musicians are live-streaming live music from home

With live music on hold, musicians from the mainstream and the underground are making efforts to reach their fans online via live-streaming.

A number of artists including Christine and the Queens and Erykah Badu are live-streaming live music every day, Diplo is doing a nightly DJ set in his living room and Charli XCX and Miley Cyrus are hosting variety/talk shows.

Patti Smith, who was on tour when COVID-19 concerns shut everything down last week, performed a live set with her daughter yesterday.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed a live acoustic set on Monday, suggesting that “Together at Home” concerts could become a series. John Legend, Keith Urban and Charlie Puth picked up the mantle over the past few days, in partnership with the WHO and Global Citizen. Niall Horan and Common will play Together at Home shows today.

Billboard magazine is also kicking off a series of streaming shows called Billboard Live at Home today, March 19.

Pink performed a live set and piano lesson as part of Together at Home, while the Arkells’ Max Kerman is giving daily guitar lessons at 1 p.m. ET.

NYC electronic duo Sofi Tukker will live-stream a set at 1 p.m.

In Montreal, a balcony drone-in is happening tomorrow, March 20, at 9 p.m., while Diving Bell Social Club is hosting a live-streamed artist relief fundraiser called Stay at Home Sessions on March 21, 6 p.m. ■

See a running calendar of streaming music here.

