Keeping Your Spirits Up During the Coronavirus Lockdown

It is important to keep your spirits up during this crisis we are all suffering through and there are many ways to do it. While everyone else is complaining about being stuck in the house and not being able to see other people, why not do something to make them happy? Doing random acts of kindness can be the best medicine for those who are feeling depressed, lonely or anxious. Some may wonder what they can possibly do to help others when they are trapped in the house. Well, really, you are not trapped in the house unless you are sick and cannot get out. The rule is to stay six feet away from everyone, that’s all. Sure, you may have to stay away from people, but there is nothing saying you cannot do things for others. You know what most people need all over the world? Kindness? Yes, that is part of it. But, what can you do to help?

Random Acts of Kindness

If you know how to sew, you can make some face masks and send them to a nursing home or other place that needs them. If you have a bunch of toilet paper, give a few rolls to your neighbors that you know may need it. You don’t have to go near them. Put some rolls of toilet paper in an old grocery bag and hang it on their door or set it in their mailbox. If you are in the position to do so, offer to shop for your neighbors who cannot get out. If you don’t want to go to the store, donate some items you have that you may not need. Water, canned goods, cat or dog food, whatever you have. Smile and say something nice to anyone you see. The mail carrier, the UPS delivery person, and whoever else is still out and about and braving the virus to do their jobs.

Talk to a Professional

You are the only one who knows how you really feel and if you are feeling more anxious, depressed, or just out of control, talk to someone who can help. You don’t have to go out of your house to do it. In fact, you don’t even need an appointment. Your mental health is important and you need to take care of yourself mentally as well as physically. There are many different places that offer online therapy. BetterHelp.com is one of them, and they have over a thousand mental health experts who can help 24/7/365, no appointment necessary. Some signs that you may need to talk to someone include:

Loss of interest in activities you usually enjoy

Extreme sadness or anger for no obvious reason

Insomnia or sleeping more than usual

Difficulty concentrating

Forgetting things

Trouble making decisions

Not wanting to talk to others

Inability to complete daily activities

Panic attacks (hyperventilating, rapid heartrate, racing thoughts, dizziness, fainting)

Thoughts of suicide

If you have any of the above symptoms, it is important that you talk to a mental health professional as soon as you can. If you already have a therapist but cannot see them because they do not have telehealth or online therapy options, go ahead and contact BetterHelp.com. You can go back to your regular therapist after this crisis is over if you still want to.